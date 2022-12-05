Previous
Analog - home by solarpower
164 / 365

Analog - home

This is actually a photo from this summer (trees still with leaves), but quite a cloudy weather... But I guess the analog shows the mood better - last days just feel like this - gloomy, dark... I hope Christmas will make it a little better :))
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
44% complete

Photo Details

