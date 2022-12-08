Previous
Next
by solarpower
166 / 365

finally sunny after a long time
spent it at school
but the shadows were nice
could be nice to make some portraits in the shadows maybe

oh caroline
i wanna get it right this time
cause you're always on my mind
oh caroline - the 1975
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise