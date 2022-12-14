Previous
Prague by solarpower
Prague

I wanted to take a nice picturesque photo of this classical view of Prague castle and Charles bridge covered in snow, but it started to snow so it didn't go according to my expectations 😅
Lucie

Hello everyone! Lately I've been feeling like I don't have time for anything, I have school, work, bachelor thesis to write and sometimes it feels like...
