On my way by solarpower
206 / 365

On my way

...on a little vacation with a friend 😁

I do not travel by train very often and I was quite surprised how nice and comfortable it is 😅
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
