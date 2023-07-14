Previous
Next
Vaduz Castle by solarpower
220 / 365

Vaduz Castle

When I travel somewhere, there is ALWAYS something in scaffolding! :D This time not only one side or one tower as usual but the WHOLE building! :D
But Vaduz is a very nice town and the surrounding mountains are beautiful! :)
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Lucie

@solarpower
Hello everyone! I have created this account as a sort of a diary - I don't aim to have perfect photos here or to master my...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise