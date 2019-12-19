Previous
Singing For His Supper... by soylentgreenpics
239 / 365

Singing For His Supper...

There was a barbed wire fence between me and this beautiful Meadowlark, so I couldn't get too close.
Fortunately, I was close enough to get this shot taken at Laguna Lake Park, San Luis Obispo, Ca.
19th December 2019 19th Dec 19

JT Simpson

ace
@soylentgreenpics
