Owl Be Darned!

Heard an Owl hooting the last time I was at my favorite local spot-Biddle Regional Park in Arroyo Grande, Ca., but couldn't spot him.

Today, because there wasn't much Bird action at all, I figured I'd call it a morning and head home.

Then I heard the Owl calling and trudged through the thick dried leaves for a distance of about 100 ft. and here's what I saw, about 75 ft. away, across the holler. Wowee!