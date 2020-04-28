Previous
Mellow Yellowtail... by soylentgreenpics
251 / 365

Mellow Yellowtail...

A beautiful Swallowtail Butterfly.
Biddle Regional Park, Arroyo Grande, Ca.
28th April 2020

JT Simpson

@soylentgreenpics
