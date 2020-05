Tarantula Hawk Wasp...

Took this shot from a distance, as this Wasp was foraging on some berries along with many Bees.

The sting of this Wasp is one of the most painful insect bites in the World-comparable pain to a Rattlesnake bite. The female of this species of Wasp, kill Tarantulas and other Spiders with ease.

No Spider is a match for this Wasp.

Lucky me that I got this shot, unscathed!!!

El Chorro Regional Park, San Luis Obispo, Ca.