261 / 365
Stalking the Corn Moon...
Tonight's "Corn Moon", so named for the last full Moon of Summer.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
JT Simpson
ace
@soylentgreenpics
Photo Details
PhylM-S
ace
I'm thinking the fires is what's giving it that incredible color... beautiful shot - nice detail and if you look at for awhile it almost looks as if it's moving.
So cool!
September 2nd, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
More beautiful here than in person--great detail!!
September 2nd, 2020
So cool!