Stalking the Corn Moon... by soylentgreenpics
Stalking the Corn Moon...

Tonight's "Corn Moon", so named for the last full Moon of Summer.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

JT Simpson

@soylentgreenpics
PhylM-S ace
I'm thinking the fires is what's giving it that incredible color... beautiful shot - nice detail and if you look at for awhile it almost looks as if it's moving.
So cool!
September 2nd, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
More beautiful here than in person--great detail!!
September 2nd, 2020  
