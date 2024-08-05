Sign up
Photo 2264
Circles
Spotted this metal circular thingy on the floor of the store where I was shopping today. Ran it through Style-Transfers "muse details" twice :)
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
circles
,
style-transfer
,
august24words
,
abstractaug2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice one
August 6th, 2024
