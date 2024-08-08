Sign up
Previous
Photo 2267
Contrast
Just a tree, seen on my walk today, then rendered in contrasty black and white with Snapseed, before using Style-Transfer's Picasso effect.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5994
photos
47
followers
58
following
621% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
contrast
,
snapseed
,
style-transfer
,
august24words
,
abstractaug2024
