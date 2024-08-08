Previous
Contrast by spanishliz
Photo 2267

Contrast

Just a tree, seen on my walk today, then rendered in contrasty black and white with Snapseed, before using Style-Transfer's Picasso effect.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
621% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise