Complementary Colours by spanishliz
Photo 2271

Complementary Colours

Red and green work, I think. I posted the original of this a few weeks ago, of the red mailbox and a green bin. This has been played with in tinyplanet.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Corinne C ace
Great abstract
August 13th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I like the way this worked out. The colors and shapes make an interesting abstract.
August 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Marvelous effect!
August 13th, 2024  
