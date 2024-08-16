Sign up
Previous
Photo 2275
Utensil (It's a Fork!)
Fork, sitting on my journal, given style-transfer treatment ("muse" I think).
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
lines
,
fork
,
utensil
,
style-transfer
,
august24words
,
abstractaug2024
Mags
ace
Nice one!
August 16th, 2024
