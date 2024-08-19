Previous
Blocks by spanishliz
My scrapbook stash yielded some blocklike cards (sorry that they're Christmassy so early), which I photographed, then played with in tinyplanet, before applying style-transfer's mosaic effect.
Mags ace
Nice one!
August 19th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Very nice!
August 19th, 2024  
