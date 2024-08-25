Previous
Scrawl by spanishliz
Photo 2284

Scrawl

It's just a shopping list in my own handwriting scrawl, twisted a bit in tinyplanet.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
625% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice one
August 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise