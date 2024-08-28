Sign up
Photo 2287
Glassy
This is just a page of the dictionary as seen through one lens of my glasses, and played with a bit in tinyplanet.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
2
2
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
glasses
,
words
,
dictionary
,
glassy
,
tinyplanet
,
august24words
,
abstractaug2024
Mags
ace
Very cool!
August 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Love it
August 28th, 2024
