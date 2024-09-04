Previous
He Also Wants Nuts by spanishliz
Photo 2294

He Also Wants Nuts

He swoops in so quickly to get the peanuts that I often can't get a photo. Today he posed nicely in the yew bush.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
628% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise