Photo 422
Inside #1: Clothes Dryer
I was doing laundry, and as I was folding clothes I got the bright idea of using "inside" for my week of "I" photos. Ta da!
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
26th February 2022 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
metal
,
round
,
dryer
,
circle
,
inside
,
clothes dryer
