Photo 427
Inside #6: Coffee Maker
To be precise, it's freshly ground coffee, in a filter, in a coffee maker, before the machine has been turned on.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
27th February 2022 11:54am
Tags
coffee
filter
inside
coffee maker
