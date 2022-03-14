Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 438
Kit #3: Newspaper Ad
Spotted by chance in today's Toronto Star newspaper.
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3010
photos
38
followers
52
following
120% complete
View this month »
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
Latest from all albums
1389
306
437
1390
804
438
805
1391
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
14th March 2022 8:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
newspaper
,
kit
,
ad
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close