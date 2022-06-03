Sign up
Photo 519
Vest #7: Police Protective Gear
This was at a street fair a few years ago. The police display included all this gear, and was overlooked by a pair of officers keeping a close eye on everything.
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
29th September 2012 2:02pm
Tags
vest
,
police
,
helmet
,
weapons
