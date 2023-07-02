Sign up
Photo 750
J Is for (Blue) Jay
The feathered sort this time, who came to our coffee session in search of peanuts.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
jay
,
j
,
bluejay
Lesley
ace
Great capture, Liz.
July 2nd, 2023
