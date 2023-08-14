Sign up
Photo 793
Q Is for Quick Work
The tree service crew did a great job on my overgrown backyard and the rest and took less than three hours to do it all (including cleaning up).
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
work
,
quick
,
q
,
menatwork
