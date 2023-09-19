Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 829
V Is for Vocal
Taffy is usually quite vocal when greeting his guests.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4826
photos
40
followers
56
following
227% complete
View this month »
822
823
824
825
826
827
828
829
Latest from all albums
1941
827
1942
503
828
1943
829
504
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th September 2023 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
v
,
taffy
,
vocal
Mags
ace
Oh! What a cute little fella!
September 20th, 2023
Liz Milne
ace
@marlboromaam
He’s a real little doll 😎
September 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close