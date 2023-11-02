Previous
B Is for Blue Jay Buddies by spanishliz
Photo 873

B Is for Blue Jay Buddies

I say buddies but moments later the guy on the right chased the other one away!
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
239% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise