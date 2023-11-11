Previous
C Is for Cat in a (Very Small) Box by spanishliz
C Is for Cat in a (Very Small) Box

Precious finally succeeded in getting into what is no more than a shoebox. I had some stuff in it but I guess it is hers now.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Liz Milne

