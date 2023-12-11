Sign up
Photo 912
H Is for Holiday Sweaters
Spotted in Giant Tiger today.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
2
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th December 2023 3:36pm
Tags
holiday
,
sweater
,
jumper
,
h
