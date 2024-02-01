Previous
O Is for Opening Soon by spanishliz
O Is for Opening Soon

I’m not that excited about a burrito place but I’m sure some people will be.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Liz Milne

Dave ace
From what I understand they only serve food that is mucho real and mucho fresh. That's kinda exciting.
February 1st, 2024  
