Previous
Photo 964
O Is for Opening Soon
I’m not that excited about a burrito place but I’m sure some people will be.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
31st January 2024 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
o
,
opening
Dave
ace
From what I understand they only serve food that is mucho real and mucho fresh. That's kinda exciting.
February 1st, 2024
