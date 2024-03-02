Sign up
Previous
Photo 994
S Is for Sticky Scrapbooking Tape
Mind you this one has dried up.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
5329
photos
41
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd March 2024 10:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
tape
,
sticky
,
s
,
scrapbooking
