Previous
Photo 999
T Is for Teddy
Teddy hasn’t posed for me in a while so here he is with his own little Ted.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Alphabetical Weekly Themes
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
7th March 2024 1:29pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
toy
,
teddies
,
bear
,
teddy
,
teddy bear
,
t
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
March 7th, 2024
