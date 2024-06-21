Previous
I Is for Impish Chipmunk by spanishliz
Photo 1105

I Is for Impish Chipmunk

This little on stuffed his cheeks full of seeds, and then tried to get a peanut in as well! Actually bounced of the table and scurried away with the peanut in its mouth.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
So sweet!
June 21st, 2024  
