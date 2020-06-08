Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
169 / 365
In Lieu of Sunglasses
Although I do have "sunglasses" (a bit of dark plastic that slips behind my regular specs) I hate wearing them, and use a peaked cap to do the job instead. Works for me!
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1113
photos
32
followers
41
following
46% complete
View this month »
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
Latest from all albums
744
745
159
160
746
161
169
747
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
8th June 2020 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cap
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-sunglasses
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close