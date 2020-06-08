Previous
In Lieu of Sunglasses by spanishliz
169 / 365

In Lieu of Sunglasses

Although I do have "sunglasses" (a bit of dark plastic that slips behind my regular specs) I hate wearing them, and use a peaked cap to do the job instead. Works for me!
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Liz Milne

