Photo 443
Fallen Blossom
This is from the pretty tree I posted yesterday.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
2
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd June 2023 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
blooms
JackieR
ace
Sad minimalist scene
June 23rd, 2023
bkb in the city
Very nice
June 23rd, 2023
