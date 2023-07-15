Sign up
Photo 439
Yew in the Rain
Raindrops on yew needles
15th July 2023
15th Jul 23
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
15th July 2023 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
rain
,
yew
Corinne C
ace
Super light on the Yew
July 15th, 2023
