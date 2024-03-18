Sign up
Photo 682
Bob Visiting
He walked away when I went out to fill his bowl but hung out in my neighbour’s yard so he could see where I was and go back to eat after I left.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
Liz Milne
Photo Details
Tags
bob
cat
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awww
March 18th, 2024
