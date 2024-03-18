Previous
Bob Visiting by spanishliz
Photo 682

Bob Visiting

He walked away when I went out to fill his bowl but hung out in my neighbour’s yard so he could see where I was and go back to eat after I left.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Awww
March 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise