Previous
Photo 843
Waiting for the Train to Go By
Spotted this person waiting patiently, as my sister and I did the same, but in her car.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
2
2
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6077
photos
47
followers
58
following
836
837
838
839
840
841
842
843
Latest from all albums
842
1172
2286
1170
1173
843
1171
2287
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
iPhone Fun
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th August 2024 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
train
,
street
,
graffiti
,
crossing
,
waiting
,
building
,
street-115
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great candidate photo
August 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful street pic.
I'd crop a little bit to remove the bottom part where we can see the car :-)
August 28th, 2024
