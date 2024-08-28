Previous
Waiting for the Train to Go By by spanishliz
Waiting for the Train to Go By

Spotted this person waiting patiently, as my sister and I did the same, but in her car.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Liz Milne

Christine Sztukowski
Great candidate photo
August 28th, 2024  
Corinne C
Wonderful street pic.
I'd crop a little bit to remove the bottom part where we can see the car :-)
August 28th, 2024  
