Above us only sky by spanner
Photo 1568

Above us only sky

The light last night was something special. Alas the orientation of the world and the placement of the beach made pleasing composition really difficult. How inconsiderate. Hard to know which image to post today.
28th May 2020

Spanner

I am not very social on social media. No offence . Thank you for looking.
