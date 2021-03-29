Previous
Plastic Fantastic by spanner
Plastic Fantastic

Had a walk on the beach with my wife and my Holga. 12 photos taken during the middle of the day as an experiment. Trying to do the whole "don't think just shoot" concept.
Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
Julie Duncan ace
YAAAAAAYYYYYY! HOLGA!!! (I finished my first roll a week ago, but have yet to work up the courage to send it in for processing. Ha ha!) This is just gorgeous!
March 29th, 2021  
Spanner
@juliedduncan Thank you - seriously easy to develop your own film and really rewarding (cheaper too). I am sure your images will be awesome. I like my Holga now that it works.
March 29th, 2021  
