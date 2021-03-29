Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1740
Plastic Fantastic
Had a walk on the beach with my wife and my Holga. 12 photos taken during the middle of the day as an experiment. Trying to do the whole "don't think just shoot" concept.
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1740
photos
166
followers
25
following
476% complete
View this month »
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
9000F Mark
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holga
,
australia
,
film-lives
Julie Duncan
ace
YAAAAAAYYYYYY! HOLGA!!! (I finished my first roll a week ago, but have yet to work up the courage to send it in for processing. Ha ha!) This is just gorgeous!
March 29th, 2021
Spanner
@juliedduncan
Thank you - seriously easy to develop your own film and really rewarding (cheaper too). I am sure your images will be awesome. I like my Holga now that it works.
March 29th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close