Dreaming in the shadows by spanner
Photo 1811

Dreaming in the shadows

Another new lens (Helios 44k-4) matched up with my Pentax KM. I think I have found my perfect combination. Another from my walk.
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
CAT Carter19 ace
I like how you used the shallow DOF here with just the first grasses in sharp focus and the rest, down the trail a nice mystery - really fits your title
July 12th, 2021  
