Photo 1818
Purling Brook Falls
Weekend wobbles. This is about 105 meters heigh. Really difficult lighting conditions to photograph in. Stunning place.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
1
0
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
17th July 2021 2:17pm
Tags
australia
,
queensland
,
nikond780
amyK
ace
Super scenery
July 19th, 2021
