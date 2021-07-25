Previous
Maybe it's the times we've had by spanner
Photo 1823

Maybe it's the times we've had

Vivitar ultra wide and slim + 30 year old heat damaged film.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Spanner

KV ace
Love the way it is framed and the deep blacks… I see the fog from the heat damage on the right.
July 25th, 2021  
