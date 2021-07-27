Previous
But I refuse by spanner
Photo 1825

But I refuse

Vivitar ultra wide and slim + 30 year old heat damaged film, and a damaged canister.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Spanner

Photo Details

kali ace
you got some good images from such old film stock
July 27th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Terrific light
July 27th, 2021  
