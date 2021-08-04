Sign up
Photo 1830
I can't understand it
Another new lens (Helios 44k-4) matched up with my Pentax KM.
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
0
0
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
Views
5
365
9000F Mark
Tags
australia
,
queensland
,
film-lives
,
pentaxkm
,
helios44k
