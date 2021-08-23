Sign up
Photo 1839
refuse to be a captive
Spotmatic SP1000, Helios 44-2m test roll. Trying to capture the swirly bokeh that this lens is famous for.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
0
1
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1839
photos
167
followers
27
following
1832
1833
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
9000F Mark
Tags
australia
,
queensland
,
film-lives
,
helios44m
