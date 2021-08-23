Previous
refuse to be a captive by spanner
Photo 1839

refuse to be a captive

Spotmatic SP1000, Helios 44-2m test roll. Trying to capture the swirly bokeh that this lens is famous for.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Spanner

@spanner
Photo Details

