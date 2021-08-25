Sign up
Photo 1841
Endowed with energy
More Helios44-2 swirl. Not a bad defect to have. Although I fear the images will get monotonous
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
1
0
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1841
photos
167
followers
27
following
1834
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
9000F Mark
Tags
australia
,
queensland
,
film-lives
,
spotmaticsp1000
,
helios44-2
Lynda
ace
It is a cool defect, though.
August 25th, 2021
