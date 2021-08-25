Previous
Endowed with energy by spanner
Photo 1841

Endowed with energy

More Helios44-2 swirl. Not a bad defect to have. Although I fear the images will get monotonous
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Spanner

Lynda ace
It is a cool defect, though.
August 25th, 2021  
