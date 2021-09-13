Sign up
Photo 1848
My idiot teacher
An image by one of my Students. A teacher of idiots or an idiot. Not quite sure.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
8th July 2012 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photoshop
,
australia
,
teaching
,
multiplicity
kali
ace
haha depends if you like your job or not i suppose :) cleverly put together
September 13th, 2021
Sue
ace
Good composition
September 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
