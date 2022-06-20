Previous
Next
Time to reflect by spanner
Photo 1916

Time to reflect

I took a chance on an old Nikon point and shoot that had old film still in it. Unfortunately I had little success with it. It doesn't always shoot. Focus is not great. I will not be using it again.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
524% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shanne
nice reflection shot
June 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise