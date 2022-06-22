Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1918
Orange crush
I took a chance on an old Nikon point and shoot that had old film still in it. Unfortunately I had little success with it. It doesn't always shoot. Focus is not great. I will not be using it again.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1918
photos
148
followers
26
following
525% complete
View this month »
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
9000F Mark
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
queensland
,
scanned
,
film-lives
,
nikonaf
Susan Wakely
ace
My husband has a Royal Enfield (newish) so I will showing him this one.
June 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close