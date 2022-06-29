Previous
Next
What remains by spanner
Photo 1924

What remains

I have been struggling to express the experience of having survived a stroke. There are so many issues which now affect my life. I am in the process of creating a series of images in an attempt to illustrate my experience.
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
527% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
This is an incredibly powerful image. Very artistic expression. I like how some brush strokes overlap the face. And I like the textures.
June 29th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
If you make a series of this, you might want to consider printing them as a booklet. I think that is worth it, as the series looks so promising.
June 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise