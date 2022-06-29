Sign up
Photo 1924
What remains
I have been struggling to express the experience of having survived a stroke. There are so many issues which now affect my life. I am in the process of creating a series of images in an attempt to illustrate my experience.
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
2
0
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
Tags
moni kozi
ace
This is an incredibly powerful image. Very artistic expression. I like how some brush strokes overlap the face. And I like the textures.
June 29th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
If you make a series of this, you might want to consider printing them as a booklet. I think that is worth it, as the series looks so promising.
June 29th, 2022
